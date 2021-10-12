#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 12 October 2021
Child Rescue Alert: Gardaí looking for 2-year-old girl taken from Mayo and believed to be in Dublin

Aoife Haynes Murphy was taken from Swinford Health Centre, Co Mayo, at 10.10am today.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 5:46 PM
Aoife Haynes Murphy with her parents Paul and Kimberley.
GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) Alert as they seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a two-year-old girl.

Aoife Haynes Murphy was taken from Swinford Health Centre, Co Mayo, at 10.10am today in contravention of a court order.

Aoife is understood to be travelling with her parents, Paul Murphy (33-years-old) and Kimberley Haynes (34-years-old) in a Black Kia Sportage car – registration number KE21ENH.

Kia Car Aoife and her parents are believed to be travelling in a car of a similar make and model. Source: Garda Press Office

Gardaí said they have serious concerns that there is an immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare of the two-year-old girl.

Following investigations to date, they believe that Aoife and her parents are in the Dublin city centre area at this time.

Aoife has fair coloured hair and at the time she went missing was wearing a pink body suit with a checked dress, cream tights, pink dock martin boots and an animal print jacket with a hood.

Gardaí said the jacket is very distinctive as it contains of a number of animal prints including giraffes, zebras, monkeys and elephants.

Aoife Haynes Aoife was taken from a health centre in Mayo today.

Paul Murphy is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a slight build and shaved hair.

Kimberley Haynes is described as being 5 foot 8 in height, of slim build and with long straight black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112.

Members of the public are not to approach those involved, and to instead immediately gardaí providing as much information as possible.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

