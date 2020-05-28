This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 28 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Child rescued by helicopter after lilo drifts 1km from shore in the Shannon Estuary

It’s not thought the young girl’s condition is serious.

By TheJournal.ie team Thursday 28 May 2020, 5:10 PM
52 minutes ago 10,681 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110301
The girl had been at the beach with family at Littor.
Image: Google Maps
The girl had been at the beach with family at Littor.
The girl had been at the beach with family at Littor.
Image: Google Maps

A YOUNG CHILD has been airlifted to hospital after being rescued from a lilo that had drifted into the Shannon Estuary this afternoon.

It’s understood that the girl had been enjoying a visit with her family to a beach near Littor in north Kerry when the the incident occurred. It’s believed the lilo on which the girl had been playing drifted away from the shore.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report of a child adrift on a lilo close to Littor Beach on the southern shore of the estuary and drifting towards the mouth of the waterway.

The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to the incident after the alarm was raised at around 2.45pm.

Rescue 115 had just taken off from Shannon Airport for a training exercise when the crew was diverted to the incident.

The helicopter reached the scene less than 10 minutes later and quickly located the child.

It’s understood however that the lilo had drifted over a kilometre offshore from Littor Beach before the helicopter arrived at the scene.

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat, based in Co Clare on the other side of the estuary, was also requested to respond to the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Rescue 115’s winchman/paramedic was lowered from the aircraft into the water and remained with the girl until the lifeboat arrived. The youngster was then taken on board the lifeboat while the helicopter repositioned and landed at a beach near Beale.

The volunteer lifeboat crew brought the girl ashore and handed her over to the helicopter crew.

The child was later airlifted, accompanied by family members, to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for further treatment. It’s not thought the child’s condition is serious.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie