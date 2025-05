TWO CHILDREN HAVE been injured, one seriously, following a road traffic incident involving an e-scooter in Co Cavan yesterday evening.

The crash occurred shortly after 7.15pm on the N87 near the Black Ridge roundabout, just south of Ballyconnell town centre.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the road remains closed this morning to allow for a full technical examination. Local diversions are currently in place.

Advertisement

One boy sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin.

A second boy, believed to be in his teens, was taken by ambulance to Cavan General Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

They are appealing to any witnesses or road users who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to come forward.