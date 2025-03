YESTERDAY WAS WORLD Book Day, which takes place annually on the first Thursday in March. The charity event celebrates reading amongst children and their families, with students receiving a €1.50 book voucher from their school.

To honour the occasion, we’re testing how much you know about children’s books.

Whether you love The Gruffalo or are more of a Dr Suess fan, take this quiz to test your knowledge.

Which of the following is NOT the name of any of the Owl Babies? Alamy Stock Image Percy Oliver

Sarah Bill What does The Very Hungry Caterpillar eat on Wednesdays? Three plums One apple

Five oranges Four strawberries Which children's author recently surpassed JK Rowling to become the UK's best-selling author? Alamy Stock Image David Walliams Jacqueline Wilson

Julia Donaldson C.S. Lewis In Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, what character falls into the chocolate river? Alamy Stock Image Veruca Salt Augustus Gloop

Willy Wonka Mike Teavee Finish this Lewis Carroll book title: Alice's Adventures in... Alamy Stock Image Magicland Fantasyland

Wonderland Goldenland Who is the main character in Green Eggs and Ham? Alamy Stock Image Will-I-Am Ben-I-Am

Sam-I-Am Paul-I-Am How many books are currently in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series? Alamy Stock Image 15 19

17 20 Although written first, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is the second book in the Narnia series. What is the prequel called? Alamy Stock Image The Horse and His Boy The Magician's Nephew

The Silver Chair The Last Battle What year was Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak published? Alamy Stock Image 1953 1963

1973 1983 What is the name of the pig Charlotte befriends in Charlotte's Web? Alamy Stock Image Babe Peppa

What is the name of the pig Charlotte befriends in Charlotte's Web? Alamy Stock Image Babe Peppa

Wilbur Pumbaa