This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Construction work ceases at National Children's Hospital site

The contractors had been criticised for continuing construction at the site after new government guidelines.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 6:31 PM
20 minutes ago 3,605 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5063046
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY for the new National Children’s Hospital at St James’ has ceased building work, following new government guidelines this week.

BAM was criticised for continuing construction on the National Children’s Hospital site, despite the government instructing that all non-essential work cease to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The company yesterday said it sought clarity on whether construction on the Children’s Hospital counted as essential work, but hadn’t received clarification yet.

Today Rise TD Paul Murphy said a number of workers from the site wold him work was winding, adding that this was “clearly non-essential work”.

In a statement this evening, BAM said it received confirmation from its client, the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) that work on the hospital is not considered essential construction services in the current COVID-19 crisis.

“BAM welcomes this important clarification which it has sought over a number of days and work ceased immediately upon its receipt.

“BAM continues to undertake separate COVID-19 related work on the main St. James’s hospital campus at the request of the hospital management as well as some essential motorway maintenance and Facilities Management work around the country. 

“In these it is operating to the strictest of safety procedures for all workers.”

The company said it has followed all official government and HSE guidelines in relation to the operation of its sites and has had the welfare of its staff and contractors as its top priority.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said most construction is not considered an essential service under new government guidelines, unless they are building something that is essential to this pandemic. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie