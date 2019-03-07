This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huawei takes US government to court over law that bars use of its products

The US fears that Huawei’s products could be used by the Chinese government for spying.

By Sean Murray Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 7:06 AM
21 minutes ago 628 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4528004
Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping at a press conference today.
Image: Kin Cheung/PA Images
Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping at a press conference today.
Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping at a press conference today.
Image: Kin Cheung/PA Images

TECH FIRM HUAWEI has launched legal proceedings against the US government in a bit to overturn a law that bars federal agencies from buying its products.

It comes as the Asian company aims to counter warnings from US authorities that its products could aid Chinese intelligence services. 

Huawei said that its case filed in a US district court in Plano, Texas, will challenge a 2019 defence bill that prevents government agencies from buying its equipment, services or working with third parties that are Huawei customers.

The US is said to have long considered the telecoms company a threat, with fears centering on its relatively new status as a global power in this field.

It has warned that Huawei’s equipment could be manipulated by China’s government to spy on other countries and disrupt critical communications, and is urging nations to shun the company.

A law recently enacted by Beijing that obliges Chinese companies to aid the government on national security has added to the concerns about Huawei.

However, this move towards legal action from the telecoms company is being seen as a signal that it will use all means – including the courts – to prevent attempts to exclude it from a race to the 5G market.

“The US Congress has repeatedly failed to produce any evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products. We are compelled to take this legal action as a proper and last resort,” Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping said.

If this law is set aside, as it should be, Huawei can bring more advanced technologies to the United States and help it build the best 5G networks.

Guo said the company was seeking unspecified damages.

“The US government is sparing no effort to smear the company,” he said at a news conference at the tech giant’s corporate headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Guo even countered that the US government “has hacked our servers and stolen our emails and source code”, without providing details.

The lawsuit says the legislation is an “unconstitutional exercise of executive and/or judicial power” and deprived Huawei of a “fair hearing” to rebut the allegations against it.

PR drive

Huawei has been engaged in a PR drive in recent months in a bid to challenge allegations it was being used to spy on other countries, with its founder Ren Zhengfei denying claims against the company in a number of foreign interviews.

This new clash in US court comes against the backdrop of ongoing US-China trade talks and the December arrest of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, Ren’s daughter.

A Canadian court yesterday set a 8 May date for the start of Meng’s hearing into a US extradition request over charges that she and Huawei circumvented US sanctions against Iran.

Two affiliates also have been charged with stealing trade secrets from telecommunications group T-Mobile.

Two Canadians were subsequently detained in China in suspected retaliation over Meng’s arrest.

Huawei officials said the company, which operates in 170 countries, had never been party to any major security breaches and never received any request from the Chinese government to install security “backdoors” in its equipment or to gather intelligence.

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    68,173  60
    2
    		Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    57,069  153
    3
    		Kildare farmer Thomas Reid lodges fresh objection in ongoing battle with Intel
    43,774  3
    Fora
    1
    		'If you're negotiating a deal, never show weakness - be strong and carry it through'
    318  0
    2
    		More money was invested in female-led startups in 2018 but there are still hurdles to cross
    34  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    98,682  79
    2
    		'Hunted' Ireland struggling with expectation of being top dogs - Hansen
    30,457  37
    3
    		Last-gasp Rashford penalty sends Man Utd into last eight at expense of stunned PSG
    27,514  108
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ryan Tubridy, Louis Theroux and countless others will stop playing Michael Jackson's music now, but will you?
    11,550  2
    2
    		Kate Beckinsale's ex-boyfriend warned Pete Davidson to 'run' ...it's The Dredge
    8,899  1
    3
    		All of the highlights from the return of Derry Girls and how the show was received by both fans and critics
    7,454  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    DUBLIN
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    Dr Harty Cup champions fall behind in injury-time, then hit winning goal and reach All-Ireland semi-final
    HOUSING
    Murphy insists funding for first-time-buyer loan scheme 'has not run out'
    Murphy insists funding for first-time-buyer loan scheme 'has not run out'
    Taoiseach says he has to consult Central Bank before extending loan scheme
    Plans to rezone industrial lands in Dublin to allow for housing revealed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie