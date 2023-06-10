Second man arrested in Chloe Mitchell disappearance investigation

A SECOND MAN has been arrested in the investigation into the disappearance of a young woman in Northern Ireland.

21-year-old Chloe Mitchell has been missing from her home in Ballymena for over a week.

One man, aged 26, was arrested in the Lurgan area on Thursday by the PSNI.

In a new update this afternoon, police said they have arrested a second man, aged 34, in the Ballymena area this morning.

He remains in police custody at this time and is assisting police with their enquiries, a statement said.

Police also were granted an additional 36 hours to question the first man arrested.

Mid and East Antrim District Commander Superintendent Gillian Kearney said that police are “becoming increasingly concerned about Chloe’s safety and we have launched a criminal investigation into her disappearance”.

“It is completely out of character for her to not be in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time,” Kearney said.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the James Street area in Ballymena from 10pm on Friday, 2nd June and 5.40pm on Thursday, 8th June to think if they saw Chloe or anything unusual. I would also appeal for anyone with dash-cam footage during this period to bring it to police.”

Chloe was last seen wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Kearney appealed directly to Chloe to “make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well”.

“I would like to thank the public and search and rescue teams for all their help in trying to find Chloe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 2262 of 05/06/23.