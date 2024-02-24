Advertisement
give me a treat

Quiz: Can you name the chocolate bar from the chocolate?

Giving it up for Lent? Test your resolve – or simply your knowledge – here.
25 minutes ago

THE SECOND WEEKEND of Lent is upon us.

Last week we tested your vows by exposing you to a range of crisps and corn snacks.

This week, it’s time for chocolate – look at a close-up of the chocolate and tell us what you’re looking at.

Alamy
Brunchie
Crunchie

Munchie
Culchie
Alamy
Lindt Lindor Chocolate Treat Bar
Picnic Bar

Toblerone
Fry's Turkish Delight
Alamy
My Frog Boy
It's Frog Time (Let's Go!)

The Very Sexy Frog
Freddo
Alamy
Picnic Bar
Lion Bar

Toffee Crisp
Starbar
Alamy
Twirl
Flake
Alamy
Fudge
Galaxy Smooth Caramel

Chomp
Curlywurly
Alamy
Turkish Delight
Milka Strawberry

A Roses Strawberry Dream
... wait, is that ham?
Alamy
Kinder Chocolate Small Bar
Kinder Bueno

Bounty
Milky Bar
Alamy
Aero Peppermint
Aero Mint
Alamy
Snickers
Mars

Fudge
Yorkie
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are our Lord and saviour, the Freddo frog
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the kid off the Kinder packets
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the Milky Bar Kid
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are the Green Giant - you concern yourself with healthier foods than chocolate
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a glass of water
Share your result:

