Quiz: Can you name the chocolate bar from the chocolate?

THE SECOND WEEKEND of Lent is upon us.

Last week we tested your vows by exposing you to a range of crisps and corn snacks.

This week, it’s time for chocolate – look at a close-up of the chocolate and tell us what you’re looking at.

Alamy Brunchie Crunchie

Munchie Culchie Alamy Lindt Lindor Chocolate Treat Bar Picnic Bar

Toblerone Fry's Turkish Delight Alamy My Frog Boy It's Frog Time (Let's Go!)

The Very Sexy Frog Freddo Alamy Picnic Bar Lion Bar

Toffee Crisp Starbar Alamy Twirl Flake Alamy Fudge Galaxy Smooth Caramel

Chomp Curlywurly Alamy Turkish Delight Milka Strawberry

A Roses Strawberry Dream ... wait, is that ham? Alamy Kinder Chocolate Small Bar Kinder Bueno

Bounty Milky Bar Alamy Aero Peppermint Aero Mint Alamy Snickers Mars

Fudge Yorkie Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You are our Lord and saviour, the Freddo frog Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are the kid off the Kinder packets Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are the Milky Bar Kid Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are the Green Giant - you concern yourself with healthier foods than chocolate Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are a glass of water Share your result: Share