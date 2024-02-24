Quiz: Can you name the chocolate bar from the chocolate?

THE SECOND WEEKEND of Lent is upon us.
Last week we tested your vows by exposing you to a range of crisps and corn snacks.
This week, it’s time for chocolate – look at a close-up of the chocolate and tell us what you’re looking at.
Brunchie
Crunchie
Munchie
Culchie
Lindt Lindor Chocolate Treat Bar
Picnic Bar
Toblerone
Fry's Turkish Delight
My Frog Boy
It's Frog Time (Let's Go!)
The Very Sexy Frog
Freddo
Picnic Bar
Lion Bar
Toffee Crisp
Starbar
Twirl
Flake
Fudge
Galaxy Smooth Caramel
Chomp
Curlywurly
Turkish Delight
Milka Strawberry
A Roses Strawberry Dream
... wait, is that ham?
Kinder Chocolate Small Bar
Kinder Bueno
Bounty
Milky Bar
Aero Peppermint
Aero Mint
Snickers
Mars
Fudge
Yorkie
You scored out of !
You are our Lord and saviour, the Freddo frog
You scored out of !
You are the kid off the Kinder packets
You scored out of !
You are the Milky Bar Kid
You scored out of !
You are the Green Giant - you concern yourself with healthier foods than chocolate
You scored out of !
You are a glass of water
