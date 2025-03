TRIBUTES ARE BEING paid to an “absolute gentleman” who died after a collision between a car and a motorbike on the M50 in Dublin yesterday.

Christian Rasmussen (50s), who was a native of Denmark but had lived in Carlow for a number of years, lost his life in the collision which occurred around 12.30pm.

Locals said Christian, who was affectionately known as Paddy, was an absolute gentleman.

One friend said ‘’Shocked to see this, such a lovely lad, he will be sadly missed’’.

Another wrote ‘’RIP Christian. Gent of a man. He always had a chat when we met… may he rest in peace. Gone but not forgotten’’.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene on the M50 southbound near Junction 7 Lucan just after 12.20pm yesterday.

A garda spokesperson said that Mr Rasmussen, who was piloting the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, and that no other injuries were reported.

The M50 southbound was closed for six hours yesterday to allow for a forensic investigation to take place.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses, or drivers with dash-cam footage, to make this footage available to investigating officers.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

Mr Rasmussen is the 30th person to die on Irish roads so far this year.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.