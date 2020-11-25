#Open journalism No news is bad news

Christmas FM returns to the airwaves this weekend

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 3:00 PM
48 minutes ago 3,368 Views 8 Comments
Alone service user Rosaleen Sheehan is pictured in her home in Ringsend, Co Dublin, with Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM.
Image: Andres Poveda
CHRISTMAS FM WILL return to the airwaves this weekend.

The Christmas-themed radio station will start broadcasting at midding this Saturday, 28 November.

A spokesperson said the station will “help lift the spirits of the entire nation” – which, let’s face it, is badly needed after the year we’ve had.

The radio station is aiming to raise over €200,000 for the charity Alone to provide over 20,000 hours of support to older people to enable them to live independently in their own homes and communities.

This is the 13th year that Christmas FM has been on air and since 2008 the station has raised almost €2.5 million for a range of charities.

The costs of running the station are covered by various sponsors, ensuring that all on-air fundraising and donations will go directly to Alone.

Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post are main sponsors for 2020. The radio station will broadcast from the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin, who have given the studio space for free.

