Dublin: 13 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Have you seen Ciara? Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing 16-year-old

Ciara Young was last seen on Tuesday in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 28 Feb 2020, 3:26 PM
27 minutes ago 3,092 Views No Comments
Ciara Young.
Image: Garda Press Office
Ciara Young.
Ciara Young.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old who has not been seen since Tuesday. 

Ciara Young was last seen on 25 February in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

She is described as approximately five feet five inches tall, with a slight build, fair hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue school jumper, grey trousers, blue puffer jacket and black runners.

Gardaí and Ciara’s family are said to be concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information or who can assist gardaí in locating Ciara are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

