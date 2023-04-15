Citizens' Assembly on Drugs holds first meeting in Dublin

THE FIRST MEETING of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs is taking place in Dublin today.

The assembly was formally established last month and is mandated to examine possible policy, legislative and operational changes to Ireland’s drug policy to reduce harm on individuals, communities and wider Irish society.

The assembly itself is made up of 99 ordinary members of the public and one chairperson, namely former HSE CEO Paul Reid.

The meeting itself is taking place in the Grand Hotel in Malahide and will kick off at 9.30am, with Reid making an address to the Assembly.

Ahead of the meeting, Reid announced that there would be a ‘Lived Experience Group’ established to work alongside the Citizens’ Assembly as well as the advisory group – which has received some criticism from addiction experts.

Yesterday, The Journal reported that one leading expert had flagged concerns about the potential for the Assembly being “steered in a specific direction”.

The Lived Experience Group is being established to ensure that the perspective of individuals and families impacted by drug use are heard, with representatives from the group also forming part of the wider advisory group.

Speaking ahead of the Assembly meeting, Reid said:

“The idea to establish such a group emerged from discussions with a wide range of stakeholders and organisations as we began planning our agenda and work programme and I believe it will make a vital and informed contribution to the Assembly.

“As Chairman, I want to ensure that we discuss all the issues, hear all the voices, and consider all perspectives.

“That way we will produce the most informed report and recommendations as the Taoiseach and Houses of the Oireachtas have asked us to do. We have a significant job of work ahead but I look forward to getting started.”

Discussions tomorrow will primarily focus on existing Irish drug policy, trends in drug use and international perspectives on drug policy.

The meetings themselves are due to be held on both Saturday and Sunday, with a series of discussions and Q&As scheduled, with guests including former Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon who is also on the advisory group.