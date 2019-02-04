This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government pressurised to end citizenship for Irish-born children due to terrorism fears

A newly released memo says the Department of Justice wanted to “eliminate” the attractiveness of Ireland for migrants.

By Ken Foxe Monday 4 Feb 2019, 9:45 AM
40 minutes ago 4,502 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4475530

THE GOVERNMENT WAS under pressure to curb citizenship rights for Irish-born children because of concerns over international terrorism, newly released Cabinet records have revealed.

In 2004, the government held a referendum to end automatic citizenship rights to anyone born in Ireland, a decision that has grown increasingly controversial in recent months.

citizen-1 A Citizenship Ceremony in Dublin's Convention Centre. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Cabinet records from the time now explain the precise thinking behind the referendum with the Department of Justice saying it would ease “strains” on hospitals and improve availability of services for “legal residents”.

A secret nine-page memorandum for government said granting citizenship to anybody born in Ireland irrespective of where their parents came from was “unique in the European Union, and unusual world-wide”.

It said it made Ireland an “attractive target destination” for anybody looking for residency in the EU.

The memorandum – released following a FOI request – also said that in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Ireland’s law on citizenship for Irish-born kids were a major risk.

It said: “There are serious concerns that Ireland’s unique situation among EU member states in regard to citizenship could have serious implications for the integrity of our own immigration controls and for national and international security.

[This] could make Ireland a target destination for those wishing, for whatever reason, to secure residence within the EU.

In one section, the memo said the Department wanted to “eliminate” the attractiveness of Ireland for migrants.

It said that becoming a parent of an Irish-born child attracts “greater entitlements” than anywhere else in the European Union.

“This will inevitably remain an attraction for non-nationals to come to Ireland to give birth, placing strains on our hospital services, attracting illegal immigration and creating long-term commitments for the State,” it said.

“The Minister [it was then Michael McDowell] is of the view that this attraction must now be eliminated.”

The secret memorandum said that the issue would be better dealt with by a referendum and that any costs involved in holding a national vote were dwarfed by the money being spent on the asylum system.

It said: “The Minister is aware of the huge annual expenditure, currently over €340m, committed by the State to processing of asylum claims and the maintenance of asylum seekers in the State.

“He is especially concerned at the ongoing costs across the State system and in particular, the continuing impact on the health sector.”

The document said pressures were particularly acute in maternity hospitals from people arriving late in pregnancy and that there would be savings in the “short, medium and long-term”.

As part of the decision-making process, the memorandum had to address what impact would be had on women, employment, cross-border relations, and people in poverty.

It said there had been claims that “non-national women” were being pressurised to give birth in Ireland and that the changes could “alleviate that situation”.

The memo said the change would have no impact on employment and that it could actually help people in poverty.

“The effect of these proposals will reduce the attraction for illegal migration and thereby reduce the number of non-nationals benefiting from State services including accommodation and health services,” it said.

“This will release resources and improve the availability of services to legal residents in the State.”

The referendum has come into renewed focus over recent months as some of the children born in Ireland around the time have faced deportation.

In one high-profile case, Eric Zhi Ying Xue – a nine-year-old from Bray, Co Wicklow – faced removal from the state despite having been here for his entire life.

His case was taken on by Health Minister Simon Harris who said: “The idea that a nine-year-old boy who is as much from Wicklow as I am … would be told that he is ‘going back’ to China, a country he had never been to, was simply ludicrous.”

Asked whether they were considering an amnesty for any of those affected by the citizenship referendum, the Department of Justice said that the EU had said cases would be dealt with on a case-by-case approach as opposed to any “mass regularisation”.

They said that after the 2004 referendum, an Irish Born Child Scheme had been established that allowed 17,000 people to regularise their status in Ireland, based on being parent of an Irish-born child.

They said: “Since 2010, approximately 27,000 children have been granted Irish citizenship through the naturalisation process, the vast majority of whom were born to non-EEA nationals.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ken Foxe  / Journalist lecturer and freelance reporter
@kenfoxe

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Maroon 5 are playing the Super Bowl halftime show - and a lot of people aren't one bit happy
    80,167  56
    2
    		Poll: Would conceding on the backstop be worth it to avoid a no-deal Brexit?
    57,790  112
    3
    		Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found
    55,882  23
    Fora
    1
    		How employers can influence government officials in the 'new politics' age
    108  0
    2
    		'We can't move fast and break things': Why FoodMarble is pacing itself despite €1m in sales
    103  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Clare v Kilkenny, Tyrone v Mayo, Cork v Wexford - Sunday GAA match tracker
    71,992  31
    2
    		'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    49,802  11
    3
    		Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    42,095  77
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    8,944  5
    2
    		What's in my makeup bag? Sally Foran (Irish Beauty Fairy)
    3,810  0
    3
    		You can now get reusable tampons applicators, but how the hell do they work?
    2,967  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth
    Multiple shots fired at house in Ballymun
    DUBLIN
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    OPW sold carcasses of Phoenix Park deer culled by state-hired marksman to game dealer
    'A whole history to capture': Dublin's Tenement Museum wants your memories of tenement life
    O'Rorke on the double as Mattie Kenny's Dublin ease to 13-point win over Offaly
    IRELAND
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    'We were very quiet before the game' - Schmidt looks for response against Scots
    Ireland hope for more from Murray and Sexton, as well as positive injury news
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    ENGLAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie