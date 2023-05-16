Protests in west Clare over housing of asylum seekers at site of former hotel

PROTESTS ARE TAKING place in Clare against the moving of asylum seekers into a site in the county.

The dispute centres around Magowna House in Inch in west Clare, where around 34 asylum seekers arrived yesterday evening.

Local politicians were informed last Friday that Magowna House was likely to be used as an emergency accommodation centre, but RTÉ reports that the arrival of people seeking shelter was not expected for this week.

A former hotel, closed in 2019, is on the site but it is understood that individual houses are being used to house the refugees due to fire safety issues affecting the main building.

After the arrival of the refugees, demonstrators began to block road access to the site with tractors and cars.

RTÉ has reported that the protesters have blocked access to the site but local TD Cathal Crowe has told Morning Ireland he would not describe it as a blockade.

He said he will be meeting Intregration Minister Roderic O’Gorman on the issue today to relay the stance of the protesters, some of whom have claimed the site is unsuitable.

“There’s a huge amounts of refugees that are very, very welcome in Co Clare at this time,” he told the programme.

“But what needs to be brought into focus here as well is the suitability of sites, I’ve grown up beside a refugee centre.

“There has to be a baseline accommodation that we consider to be a problem. That should always be central to decision making.”

The programme heard that food was also not being allowed onto the site, but that agreement had been reached this morning to allow deliveries on humanitarian grounds.

Protests have taken place across the country in recent months which have anti-migrant protesters demonstrate against the arrival of migrants into communities.

But Crowe said he recognised protesters near Inch as people from the area, with “probably the bones of 50 people” present.