A WOMAN IN her 30s has been hospitalised following a collision between two cars in Co Clare yesterday.

The collision occured at approximately 4:45pm yesterday in Ballynacragga, Newmarket on Fergus, Co. Clare

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The injured woman, a passenger of one of the cars involved, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

Neither of the drivers involved were injured in the collision.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.