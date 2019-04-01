This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 1 April, 2019
Dublin teenager who broke man's front teeth 'to show his friends he was tough' jailed for 18 months

Clayton Brennan assaulted the man in Dublin city centre in April 2016.

By Brion Hoban Monday 1 Apr 2019, 5:47 PM
1 hour ago 10,296 Views 24 Comments
The Courts of Criminal Justice
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The Courts of Criminal Justice
The Courts of Criminal Justice
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A TEENAGER WHO launched an unprovoked attack on a Mexican national that resulted in the victim losing half of both of his front teeth has been jailed for 18 months.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Clayton Brennan, 19, punched and kicked the man because he “wanted to show himself as a tough man in front of his friends”.

Brennan of Dunawley Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Bachelors Walk, Dublin, on 27 April, 2016.

Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin said this was a serious and “completely unprovoked attack”. She said Brennan kicked the victim after knocking him to the ground.

She noted that he has attended eduction while in custody and applied himself well.

She suspended the last six months of a two year prison term on condition he refrain from any mind altering substance and obeys the instructions of the Probation Service.

Garda Eric Keogh told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that Jose Mondragon was sitting on the Liffey boardwalk when Brennan sat beside him.

The victim tried to leave but a number of youths surrounded him, before Brennan hit him in the temple, causing him to fall to the ground and strike his mouth against a tree pot.

Brennan pushed him to the ground repeatedly as he tried to stand back up. The victim escaped by jumping over a wall once Brennan stopped pushing him.

Speaking in court, the victim said that he had come to Ireland to learn English.

Half of his two front teeth were lost in the assault and the total price to repair them was €4,205.

As the victim walked past the accused after giving his statement to the court, Brennan extended his hand to him and he shook it.

Brennan, who was 16 years old at the time of the offence, has eight previous convictions.

These include an offence of assault causing serious harm at Dame Lane, Dublin, in May of 2016, when he “glassed an individual”.

He is currently serving a five year sentence with the final two years suspended for violent disorder, arson and criminal damage.

These relate to an incident on 29 August, 2016 in which a unit at Oberstown Children Detention Campus was set alight and had to be demolished.

Brennan is set to be released from custody on 30 January, 2020 and will remain under supervision of the Probation Service for a further 18 months.

Kevin White BL, defending, said that his client had been the victim of significant bullying throughout his schooling, including incidents in which his shoes were stolen and he was pushed into a bonfire.

Counsel said that his client showed guilt and remorse for committing this offence.

He extended an apology on Brennan’s behalf to the victim, and told the court Brennan had “wanted to show himself as a tough man in front of his friends”.

Brion Hoban

