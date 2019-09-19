This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Activists lose case against Government over its climate change plan

Environmental activists took the case seeking to hold the government accountable for “contributing to dangerous levels of climate change”.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 4:42 PM
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie

THE HIGH COURT has ruled against a group of activists who challenged the Government’s plan to tackle climate change. 

A group of environmental activists, Friends of the Irish Environment under the banner ‘Climate Case Ireland’, took the case seeking to hold the government accountable for “contributing to dangerous levels of climate change”. 

The group argues that the government’s approval of the National Mitigation Plan in 2017 was in violation obligations under the Constitution, the European Convention on Human Rights and under Ireland’s Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2017. 

It also claims the plan “falls far short” of the steps required by the Paris Agreement on climate change. 

PastedImage-66532 Source: Twitter

Writing in TheJournal.ie in January, spokesperson for Climate Case Ireland Sadhbh O’Neill said the case was “inspired by global climate change litigation, including the 900 Dutch citizens of Urgenda who won their case against the Dutch Government in 2015″.

“The District Court in The Hague ruled that the Dutch government must cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25% by the end of 2020 (compared to 1990 levels),” she wrote. 

That ruling required the government to immediately take more effective action on climate change.

Climate Case Ireland’s High Court case began on 22 January of this year. 

Today, the High Court found that Friends of the Irish Environment had some standing when it came to constitutionality and the breach of the European Convention on Human Rights but there was no evidence of the plan directly affected those rights. 

With reporting from Adam Daly  

