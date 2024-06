THIS SPRING WAS one of the warmest and wettest on record, Met Éireann has said in its latest report.

The season was the second warmest on record with an average temperature of 10.2 degrees, and the 6th wettest, with above average rainfall nearly everywhere.

Sunshine, however, was below average everywhere, meaning the season was dull and mild, and wet.

It was the 12th season in a row that the country has had above average temperatures, and the fifth with above average rainfall.

Record high sea surface temperatures across the North Atlantic played a role in upping temperatures, and increasing moisture content in our atmosphere.

Numerous low pressure systems moved over the south in March – and at times in April – thanks to a southerly displaced jetstream.

That led to a wet Spring for the Midlands, South and East, while the Northwest escaped with slightly below average rainfall.

Advertisement

Cloudy conditions also made the nights warmer.

Storm Kathleen brought the windiest period of the season in early April.

Nearly all rainfall totals recorded were above their long-term average (based on records from 1981-2010).

The number of rain days ranged from 50 days at Mace Head, Co Galway, to 69 days at Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Temperatures were above average everywhere, and the warmest on record (meaning in 125 years) at eight Met Éireann stations.

All of the season’s highest and lowest temperatures were recorded at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, with the lowest temperature of -2.7 degrees recorded there on 29 March, and the highest temperature of 24.6 degrees on 20 May.

May was slightly drier than the preceding months overall.

You can find more analysis on the weather to date this year, and what it says about our climate, here.