#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 11 October 2021
Advertisement

Climate change the biggest single health threat facing humanity, warns WHO

Burning of fossil fuels is killing us, UN health body warns ahead of Cop26 summit.

By Press Association Monday 11 Oct 2021, 5:23 PM
45 minutes ago 1,565 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5571541
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE BURNING OF fossil fuels “is killing us”, the World Health Organisation has warned in a report calling for ambitious climate action.

The WHO’s report, issued in the run-up the UN Cop26 conference in Glasgow where countries will be under pressure to raise ambition on tackling climate change, warns it is the single biggest health threat facing humanity.

The climate crisis threatens to undo the past 50 years of progress in development, global health and poverty reduction, it says.

Climate change is leading to death and illness from increasingly extreme weather such as heatwaves and floods, disruptions to food systems, increases in disease spread and mental health issues.

Fossil fuels are fuelling the climate crisis, as well as causing millions of premature deaths every year from air pollutants, the report said.

It calls for governments to commit to a green, healthy recovery from the pandemic, making sure efforts are aligned to the goals of the global Paris Agreement on tackling climate change, focus on 100% green stimulus spending and end fossil fuel subsidies.

The WHO report also calls for action to prevent and prepare for the next pandemic, commit to vaccine equality and address inequalities at the root of the current climate and health crises.

The report lays out further recommendations to deal with climate change, including prioritising action with the largest health, social and economic gains, promoting sustainable and healthy cities, and transport and food systems, restoring nature, and moving to an economy based more on wellbeing.

“The burning of fossil fuels is killing us,” the WHO report said, and also warned: “Climate change is the single biggest health threat facing humanity.”

While no one was safe from the health impacts of climate change, they were disproportionately felt by the most vulnerable and disadvantaged, it added.

Related Reads

11.10.21 Countries urged to prevent mass extinction at UN biodiversity summit in China
11.10.21 The Good Information Project is turning its attention to the climate crisis

An open letter from 300 organisations representing at least 45 million doctors and health professionals worldwide has been published alongside the report, calling for leaders and negotiators at Cop26 to step up climate action.

The letter, signed by dozens of UK organisations including the British Medical Association, the Royal College of Physicians and Save the Children, warns that health professionals are already responding to harms caused by climate change.

It urges governments to take action to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, beyond which the worst impacts of climate change are set to be felt.

The letter urges: “We call on the leaders of every country and their representatives at Cop26 to avert the impending health catastrophe by limiting global warming to 1.5C, and to make human health and equity central to all climate change mitigation and adaptation actions.”

As the report and letter were released, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on the intimate and delicate links between humans, animals and our environment.

“The same unsustainable choices that are killing our planet are killing people.

WHO calls on all countries to commit to decisive action at Cop26 to limit global warming to 1.5C – not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it’s in our own interests.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Maria Neira, WHO director of environment, climate change and health, added: “It has never been clearer that the climate crisis is one of the most urgent health emergencies we all face.”

But measures such as bringing down air pollution would reduce the number of global deaths from the problem while dramatically cutting greenhouse gases, and a shift to more nutritious, health-based diets would reduce emissions and avoid up to 5.1 million diet-related deaths a year by 2050, she said.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie