This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 16 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More than 100 arrests in London climate change protests

Thousands of people joined the protests across the city.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 9:41 AM
1 hour ago 3,287 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4593710

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

MORE THAN 100 people were arrested yesterday by police in London amid climate change protests that brought parts of the city to a standstill. 

Thousands of people joined the protests and campaigners from the Extinction Rebellion group parked a pink boat at Oxford Circus and blocked a number of roads.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

They laid trees along the length of Waterloo Bridge and set up camps in Hyde Park in preparation for further demonstrations throughout the week.

Activists also vandalised the Shell headquarters.

Metropolitan Police said there were 113 arrests in total, the majority of which were for breach of public order and obstruction of the highway. All of those arrested are aged 18 or over.

Among those arrested were five people detained outside the Shell headquarters – three men and two women – on suspicion of criminal damage. They were taken to a central London police station.

Extinction Rebellion said its activists at the Shell building glued themselves to windows, smashed glass of the revolving doors and sprayed slogans on the walls. 

Source: Jonathan Brady/PA

“Whilst a proportionate policing plan is in place to balance the right to a peaceful protest, officers are well trained to maintain public order and are ready to respond to any incidents that may arise,” Metropolitan Police said this morning.

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Extinction Rebellion, which was established last year in Britain by academics and has become one of the world’s fastest-growing environmental movements.

It is calling on governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency, reduce greenhouse emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and be led by new ‘citizens’ assemblies on climate and ecological justice’. 

The group has said protests will continue and it wants to “bring London to a standstill for up to two weeks”. 

Source: Steve Parsons

Police have ordered the protesters to confine themselves to a zone within Marble Arch, a space at the junction of Hyde Park.

“We have no intention of leaving until the government listens to us,” spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion James Fox said.

“Many of us are willing to sacrifice our liberty for the cause.”

- With reporting from AFP.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie