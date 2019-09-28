This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One in five Irish people don't support climate action strikes

Older people were among the least likely to support the protests.

By Adam Daly Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,871 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4828207
Elin Carlsson, 9, at the Dublin climate strike last week.
Image: PA Images
Elin Carlsson, 9, at the Dublin climate strike last week.
Elin Carlsson, 9, at the Dublin climate strike last week.
Image: PA Images

TWENTY PERCENT OF people in Ireland said they do not support the climate strikes held recently by students around the country. 

According to a survey carried out by Amarach Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie, 70% of people in Ireland said they did support the climate strikes, while 10% of respondents said they were unsure. 

The poll comes after thousands of people from around the country took part in strikes last Friday to demand more action from the government on climate change.

Inspired by activist Greta Thunberg, students from schools and colleges across Ireland took to the streets to demand action on climate change – the third climate strike in several months, after similar action in March and May.

The poll found that older people were among the least likely to support the strikes.

Figures show that 82% of 18 to 24-year-olds supported the strikes, compared to 71% support among 25 to 34-year-olds, 70% among 35 to 44-year-olds and 66% among 45 to 54-year-olds. 

Among people aged over 55, support was at 67%.

There was no significant difference based on social background. Those from well-off backgrounds backed the strikes with support at 71%. People from lower-income backgrounds also supported climate strikes – 70% backed the strikes. 

People in Dublin overwhelmingly supported the strikes, with 75% in support. However, support was also high in the rest of Leinster (66%), as well as Munster (73%) and Connaught and Ulster (64%). 

Ireland’s strikes are part of a global movement calling for urgent action to address climate change and given the scale of the demonstrations, activists are hopeful governments will listen.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged at least €100 billion by 2030 to tackle emissions in the energy and industrial sectors, boost zero-emission electric vehicles, and get passengers out of planes and onto trains.

The latest report from the United Nations warned that global warming is devastating oceans and Earth’s frozen spaces in ways that directly threaten a large slice of humanity

The Claire Byrne Live / Amarách Research Panel consists of over 1,000 Irish adults, all aged 18+. The poll was conducted earlier this week.

