Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in two separate assaults in Tipperary

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING TWO assaults in the Clonmel area of Tipperary have arrested a man in his 30s.

In the first incident a man in his 20s was assaulted by a man at Wilderness Grove, Clonmel. In a second incident a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man at Western Road. Neither victim was seriously injured.



The alleged attacker left the scene in a silver hatchback car.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

“The man was arrested in Tipperary this evening and is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clonmel Garda Station. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.”