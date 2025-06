IRISH SINGER CMAT is to play the famous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this year, it’s been announced.

The venue, which has a capacity of 120,000, is regarded as one of the most famous festival stages in the world.

CMAT, from Dunboyne in Meath, is enjoying significant success with her singles ‘Take a Sexy Picture of Me’ and ‘Running/Planning’ ahead of the full release of her third album on 29 August.

The singer was nominated for a Brit award for International Artist of the Year last year.

She shared the announcement today on Instagram with the caption “normal normal normal normal”.

“Thank you Glastonbury for believing in us we will not let you down,” she added.

CMAT, whose full name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, will take to the Pyramid Stage on the Friday at 1.30pm for an hour long set.

She will perform on the stage on the same day as other major acts including Alanis Morissette and Biffy Clyro, with The 1975 to headline.

The full Glastonbury lineup has been unveiled today. Neil Young, Olivia Rodrigo will also headline the Pyramid Stage, while Charli XCX, Doechii, Rod Stewart, The Prodigy, and Wolf Alice are also set to play.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap remain in the lineup, after being removed from the TRNSMT festival in Scotland as the organisers said there were police concerns about safety during the group’s set.

Police Scotland claimed that making the set safe would require a significant operation on its part, which Kneecap questioned, stating that they have played Glasgow “many many times with no issues – ever”.