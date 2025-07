GARDAÍ SEIZED 80 kilos of cannabis and arrested a man after a van was intercepted in Co Wexford yesterday.

Gardaí and Revenue officers intercepted the van in the course of a targeted joint operation. During the search of the van, the cannabis was seized.

It has an estimated street value of €1.6m, according to gardaí.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at a garda station in the east of the country. He may be held for up to seven days, as he is detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.