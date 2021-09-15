#Open journalism No news is bad news

Schools to get 25,000 carbon dioxide monitors by the end of the week, says Taoiseach

A defect in thousands of monitors resulted in a delay in the roll out.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 15 Sep 2021, 6:33 PM
PROGRESS HAS BEEN made on sourcing an alternative supplier of CO2 monitors for schools after it emerged a defect in 10,000 carbon dioxide monitors has delayed the government in delivering on its promise that all classrooms will be equipped with one by mid-September.

The full delivery of 35,000 carbon dioxide monitors to all primary and secondary schools was due to be completed next week, according to a report in The Irish Independent. 

Addressing the matter in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government has “moved heaven and earth in terms of trying to provide resources”.

He said 25,000 CO2 monitors were ordered and will be provided to schools by the end of this week.

“This enables all schools to have some CO2 monitors, with the full allocation of monitors in 96% of primary schools and at least ten monitors being provided to the other 4% of medium to large primary schools and also in each post-primary school,” he added.

“The manufacturing delay the Deputy speaks of with the last batch of 10,000 monitors is outside the control of the Department of Education. However, progress has been made on sourcing alternative supplier options to minimise the delay as much as possible,” said the Taoiseach.

He said Lennox Laboratory Supplies Limited is managing the detailed arrangements and logistics for the supply and distribution of CO2 monitors to schools.

The roll-out of CO2 monitors to schools should be done by Friday 17 September, he told the Dáil.

“At primary level, 96% of schools, including all special schools, will have received their full allocation of CO2 monitors,” he concluded.

