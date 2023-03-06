Eviction ban the big question for coalition as Green Party TD urges caution

GREEN PARTY TD Neasa Hourigan has said the Government should consider extending the current eviction ban or bringing in an amended ban, which could include some exemptions for landlords.

The current eviction ban is set to expire at the end of the month.

The three coalition party leaders will meet with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien this evening to discuss whether to extend the ban.

Cabinet will then meet tomorrow to consider the matter, with Attorney General Rossa Fanning providing advice.

Both Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have pointed to potential negative implications to extending the ban.

Varadkar has highlighted the experience of some Irish people returning from abroad who cannot access their own homes, while Martin has questioned whether an extension could lead to a reduction in housing supply, with disaffected landlords deciding to sell up and leave the market.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Hourigan said lifting the ban now would result in more people becoming homeless.

“As we move into the spring and summer, we are already dealing with less hotel rooms. We are already under pressure from people fleeing the war in Ukraine. I’m not sure a full-scale lifting of the ban is an incredibly good idea right now,” she said.

“And certainly it will see a jump in homelessness figures and further pressure on services, which I have to say right now are already under a huge amount of pressure.”

Hourigan said it was a “very fair concern” that lifting the ban would lead to a surge in evictions.

“I think that is a fair criticism. But ultimately, what I’m suggesting is not that we extend it for a few months and it’s business as usual,” she said.

“What I’m proposing is that either we bring in an amended eviction ban, which would allow for some exceptions in the case of, for example, people coming from abroad, or we simply extend it for a certain number of months, but then really take action on that tenant issue, on that tenure issue, on that no fault eviction issue, on the issue of sale.”

Asked about an exemption for landlords coming home from abroad who want to live in their property, Hourigan said she thought it was “reasonable that in some cases, small-scale landlords should be allowed to take back their property”.

“Certainly I take those concerns really seriously, and in fact, we are seeing concerns being raised by charities that deliver housing and homelessness services saying that they are worried about small private landlords leaving the market, so that’s not something to be dismissed.”

Hourigan acknowledged that the ban could not stay in place forever and said that the Government must introduce policy change to tackle the housing crisis going forward.

“If we are going to even bring in an amended eviction ban, now’s the moment to do that real serious policy work, that policy change and actually deal with the tenure issue, deal with tenants rights,” she said.

“I’m very aware that often the people who come into my clinic have landlords who are at the lower end of the scale insofar as the way they’re behaving with the RTB, the way they’re behaving in terms of evictions, and most landlords want to do the right thing and we do need to make a space in the sector that allows good landlords to operate in a way that is useful for them, and also allows the most tenants to have the most amount of rights.”

She said the Government could consider enacting policy that would encourage landlords to keep tenants in place while they sell their property, as well as implementing favourable tax rates for landlords who offer security of tenure.

“I have seen very good examples in other countries whereby if you provide security of tenure and long lease and forever tenancies, you have favourable tax treatments for those good landlords who are doing the right thing.”

Speaking yesterday, Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said extending the current ban would give the Government time to “get their act together” on the housing crisis.

O’Reilly acknowledged the temporary prohibition on no-fault termination of tenancies was an “emergency measure” taken in response to the cost-of-living crisis but she insisted “the emergency is not over”.

“For very, very many people – almost 12,000 people in emergency accommodation, almost 4,000 of those are children – their emergency is not over,” she told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

“So the need to extend the eviction ban is in order for the Government to actually get their act together and start to build social and affordable homes.”

She added: “There is a need to extend that eviction ban because the Government now need to build social and affordable homes for people who are absolutely desperate. The emergency is not over, the emergency response we haven’t seen yet from the Government – so the eviction ban gives them time to get their act together.”