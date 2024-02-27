Coalition leaders encourage former Sec Gen to appear before committee on latest RTÉ scandal

FORMER SECRETARY GENERAL Katherine Licken, who is at the centre of the latest RTÉ controversy, has been encouraged by the coalition leaders to come before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

The recently retired senior official at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media was invited to appear at tonight’s committee meeting.

However, it is understood that the invitation was issued to the department, not to her personally, and the invite was not passed on to her.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson told reporters this afternoon that it is his understanding that the invitation to Licken was actually sent to the department, and as she is a former employee and no longer works for the civil service, the position was taken that, in that context, it could not be accepted on her behalf.

“But certainly, from the Taoiseach’s point of view, and he said this previously, we believe in accountability and transparency, and that should apply to everybody involved.

“So if they [the Oireachtas Media Committee] want to issue a personal invitation to her, from our point of view, we absolutely would encourage her to accept it,” he said.

Key witness

Licken is considered a key witness for committee members and her account of what took place is seen as vital to get to the root of the latest RTÉ controversy which began on Prime Time last Thursday when Media Minister Catherine Martin refused to express confidence in Siún Ní Raghallaigh during an interview on Prime Time.

During the interview, Martin said she had been given incorrect information on two occasions that week when she asked the then-chair if the exit payment for RTÉ’s former chief financial officer Richard Collins had been approved by the board.

Less than four hours later, Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigned from her position, saying it was “abundantly clear” her position was “no longer tenable”.

The following day, RTÉ released a statement saying Ní Raghallaigh had told Licken that RTÉ’s remuneration committee had approved the exit package for Collins in a phone call on 10 October.

Martin later disputed this version of events, saying on Friday that she was told by Licken that week that she was merely informed in the phone call that the exit process for Collins was complete – not that the package was approved.

Advertisement

However, reports in the Business Post at the weekend directly contradict the Minister’s version of events.

Committee appearance

When asked if Licken should appear before the committee, a spokesperson for the Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said “anyone who can assist with this would be encouraged to do so”.

Despite the department calling the former secretary general by phone last week to clarify the conflicting details that emerged, the spokesperson said that the department could not get in touch with the former official to extend the committee invitation, stating that the committee need to invite her directly.

He added that “everybody who feels that they can bring transparency to this matter” should see fit to do so. The spokesperson said it would be “positive” if Licken would appear.

Varadkar at formal dinner event

It has also been confirmed that the three coalition leaders were aware that the minister was going to appear on RTÉ’s Prime Time last week.

It is also understood that they were also made aware that there was “an issue” involving the chair of RTÉ and that the minister had summoned her to a meeting the next day.

A spokesperson for the Green Party leader said “they were aware she was going on Prime Time, but they weren’t aware what she was going to say”.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said Leo Varadkar was attending the Dublin Chamber dinner that evening and was “appraised of there being an issue”.

He added that Varadkar “was informed that there was an issue and the fact that she [the minister] was meeting the chairperson the following day. With regard Prime Time, I think there was general awareness but not specific awareness of the Prime Time interview”.

A spokesperson for the Tánaiste also confirmed that he was informed that there was an issue involving the chair of the board and that the minister was appearing on television.

It is believed there was a brief discussion about the RTÉ controversy at Cabinet today, whereby the media minister thanked her ministerial colleagues for their support.

She told Cabinet that she plans to meet with the board this week and to appoint a new chair “as quickly as possible”.