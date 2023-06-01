Man arrested and €100,000 worth of cocaine seized in Co Galway

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ATTACHED TO the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda Drugs Unit seized cocaine worth €105,000 and arrested a a man following the search of a residence in An Spidéal, Co Galway yesterday evening.
€7,300 in cash was also seized.
The man, aged 50, is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in County Galway.
He can be held for up to seven days.
Investigations are ongoing.
