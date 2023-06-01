Man arrested and €100,000 worth of cocaine seized in Co Galway

GARDAÍ ATTACHED TO the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda Drugs Unit seized cocaine worth €105,000 and arrested a a man following the search of a residence in An Spidéal, Co Galway yesterday evening.

€7,300 in cash was also seized.

Advertisement

The man, aged 50, is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in County Galway.

He can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing.