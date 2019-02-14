Gardaí arrest man and woman after €700k worth of cocaine discovered in Westmeath

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a large quantity of cocaine, after a planned search of a house in Westmeath this morning.

At around 7am, officers from the Crime and Drugs Unit conducted the search in Kilnamanagh, Clonown, Athlone.

They received assistance from gardaí at Athlone Garda Station and the regional armed support unit.

During the search, cocaine with an estimated street value – pending analysis – of €700,000 was seized.

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested and are currently being detained in Athlone under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.