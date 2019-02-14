This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 February, 2019
Gardaí arrest man and woman after €700k worth of cocaine discovered in Westmeath

Officers conducted an early morning raid of a house in Athlone.

By Sean Murray Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 3:22 PM
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a large quantity of cocaine, after a planned search of a house in Westmeath this morning.

At around 7am, officers from the Crime and Drugs Unit conducted the search in Kilnamanagh, Clonown, Athlone.

They received assistance from gardaí at Athlone Garda Station and the regional armed support unit.

During the search, cocaine with an estimated street value – pending analysis – of €700,000 was seized.

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested and are currently being detained in Athlone under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination. 

