Suspected cocaine packages found in Donegal worth an estimated €4 million as search continues

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to conduct searches up and down the Donegal coast after packages containing suspected cocaine were found on two beaches yesterday morning.

Gardaí have said that the estimated street value of the recovered bundles, which weigh roughly 60 kilos, amounts to more than €4 million but that this estimate is yet to be confirmed by Forensic Science Ireland.

The search and investigation operation involves a number of Garda units, including officers from the local Milford Garda Station, Garda Air Support and the Garda Water Unit. The force is also collaborating with the Maritime Unit of Revenue’s Customs Service.

“An Garda Síochána continue to investigate the circumstances of the discovery of a number of packages along the North Donegal coastline that occurred on Wednesday morning, 19 July 2023,” a statement read.

Any person with any information in relation to the discovery of the packages is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

“An Garda Síochána in Milford continue to appeal to landowners in the Fanad Head area with coastal land and/ or any persons using the North Donegal Coastline over the coming days to be conscious of the packages that have been recovered.

“Any person who sees any similar package or any other marine debris that attracts their attention are requested to not interfere with the packages and to contact An Garda Síochána at Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, their local Garda station or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.”

Garda and Revenue statements also said that members of the public can contact the Customs Drug Watch Confidential number 1800 295 295 if they have information to share.