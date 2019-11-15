This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 15 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

540 grams of cocaine hidden in vitamin supplements seized in Dublin

A 43-year-old Nigerian man was arrested by gardaí and is currently being held at Finglas Garda Station.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Nov 2019, 10:00 PM
57 minutes ago 4,784 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4893885
The cocaine discovered in tablets.
Image: Revenue
The cocaine discovered in tablets.
The cocaine discovered in tablets.
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized over 540 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of €38,200 following a search  of a house in the Rathborne area of Dublin.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Finglas.

A 43-year-old Nigerian man was arrested by gardaí and is currently being held at Finglas Garda Station.

A spokesman said: “This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie