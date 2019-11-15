540 grams of cocaine hidden in vitamin supplements seized in Dublin

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized over 540 grams of cocaine, with an estimated value of €38,200 following a search of a house in the Rathborne area of Dublin.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Finglas.

A 43-year-old Nigerian man was arrested by gardaí and is currently being held at Finglas Garda Station.

A spokesman said: “This operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.”