Cold and frosty weather in store for first weekend of year

Met Éireann is forecasting a chilly but mostly dry weekend as a high pressure system stays close to Ireland.
38 minutes ago

THE FIRST WEEKEND of the year is set to bring cold and frosty weather.

Met Éireann is forecasting a chilly but mostly dry weekend as a high pressure system stays close to Ireland.

The weather today will be mainly dry and sunny, with isolated showers along the west coast. The temperature will reach up to 6 to 8 degrees in the afternoon. 

Tonight is expected to be dry and clear aside from some isolated showers in the northwest, with lowest temperatures of minus 2 to plus 2 degrees and some fog in places.

Tomorrow is set to be mainly dry and sunny after any lingering mist clears, according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees. Saturday night will be cold and frosty with lowest temperatures minus 3 to zero degrees and dense fog in some areas.

Sunday will continue the spell of cold and frosty conditions. Fog is expected to linger inland but it should be sunny otherwise.

Monday will be a cold but mainly dry day “with a mix of cloud and sunny spells” and highest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.

Lauren Boland
