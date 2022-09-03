Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 3 September 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How well do you know the end of the Cold War?

Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this quiz.

By Carl Kinsella Saturday 3 Sep 2022, 10:00 PM
15 minutes ago 1,381 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5855999
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE DEATH OF former USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev earlier this week has come at a time when the fractious history of Eastern Europe could hardly be more relevant.

Having come to power in 1985, Gorbachev oversaw the break-up of the USSR and the fall of the Berlin Wall, winning a Nobel Peace Prize, despite occasionally using state violence to quell rebellions in former Soviet states, such as Lithuania. 

Gorbachev remains synonymous with that particular period in history, but how well do you know the end of the Cold War?

Which of these titles did Mikhail Gorbachev never hold?
Chairman of the Supreme Soviet
Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet

General Secretary of the Communist Party
President of Russia
What did Gorbachev's policy of 'glasnost' refer to?
Improving relations with the US
Increasing transparency in governance

Denuclearisation of the Soviet Union
Decentralising the economy
Which country voted to leave the Soviet Union via referendum - with 92.3% of voters casting their ballot for independence?
Georgia
Ukraine

Belarus
Kazakhstan
Who was US President when the Soviet Union was officially dissolved?
Ronald Reagan
George HW Bush

Bill Clinton
George W Bush
Which was the only country in the Warsaw Pact whose national Communist Party government was overthrown by violence?
East Germany
Czechoslovakia

Albania
Romania
Which of these countries was the first to vote their national Communist Party out of government?
Lithuania
Latvia

Estonia
Poland
The 1989 event which saw the opening of the border gate between Austria and Hungary was known as what?
Pan-European Party
Pan-European Playtime

Pan-European Picnic
Pan-European Push
In what year did Ronald Reagan say: "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall"?
1987
1988

1989
1990
And when did the Berlin Wall actually come down?
1987
1988

1989
1990
At which summit did the leaders of the US and USSR announce an end to the cold war?
Yalta Summit
Helsinki Summit

Malta Summit
Stockholm Summit
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Russian propaganda hero
Share your result:
You scored out of !
History nerd
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Boris Yeltsin taking his tie off
That's what you are.
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie