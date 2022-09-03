Quiz: How well do you know the end of the Cold War?

THE DEATH OF former USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev earlier this week has come at a time when the fractious history of Eastern Europe could hardly be more relevant.

Having come to power in 1985, Gorbachev oversaw the break-up of the USSR and the fall of the Berlin Wall, winning a Nobel Peace Prize, despite occasionally using state violence to quell rebellions in former Soviet states, such as Lithuania.

Gorbachev remains synonymous with that particular period in history, but how well do you know the end of the Cold War?

Which of these titles did Mikhail Gorbachev never hold? Chairman of the Supreme Soviet Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet

General Secretary of the Communist Party President of Russia What did Gorbachev's policy of 'glasnost' refer to? Improving relations with the US Increasing transparency in governance

Denuclearisation of the Soviet Union Decentralising the economy Which country voted to leave the Soviet Union via referendum - with 92.3% of voters casting their ballot for independence? Georgia Ukraine

Belarus Kazakhstan Who was US President when the Soviet Union was officially dissolved? Ronald Reagan George HW Bush

Bill Clinton George W Bush Which was the only country in the Warsaw Pact whose national Communist Party government was overthrown by violence? East Germany Czechoslovakia

Albania Romania Which of these countries was the first to vote their national Communist Party out of government? Lithuania Latvia

Estonia Poland The 1989 event which saw the opening of the border gate between Austria and Hungary was known as what? Pan-European Party Pan-European Playtime

Pan-European Picnic Pan-European Push In what year did Ronald Reagan say: "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall"? 1987 1988

1989 1990 And when did the Berlin Wall actually come down? 1987 1988

1989 1990 At which summit did the leaders of the US and USSR announce an end to the cold war? Yalta Summit Helsinki Summit

