Dublin: 8°C Monday 25 April 2022
Temperatures to drop overnight with frost and fog expected later in the week

Temperatures could fall to as low as 0 degrees tonight, Met Éireann said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 Apr 2022, 9:16 AM
23 minutes ago 2,419 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Andi Po
TEMPERATURES ARE GOING to drop so that it becomes quite cold overnight, with dry weather during the day but cooler temperatures overnight expected this week.

Though there will largely be sunny spells nationwide today, temperatures will drop tonight. 

Met Éireann is forecasting that the lowest temperatures will be between 0-4 degrees, though a little colder locally in the Midlands with a touch of grass frost possible.

Tomorrow night will be mainly dry but with clear spells and one or two lingering showers. It will be quite cool, with lowest temperatures of 3-6 degrees, with patches of mist and fog developing overnight.

Wednesday morning will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier as the day goes on with well scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures ranging from 10 degrees in the east to 15 degrees in the west.

Wednesday night will be dry and cold, with clear spells and occasional mist and fog patches. Temperatures could fall to as low as 1 degree.

