Temperatures to drop as low as -3 degrees tonight as rain, sleet and hail on the way

IT’S GOING TO be a cold few nights ahead with temperatures to drop as low as -3 degrees.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country. This will kick in at 7pm this evening and remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

The forecaster warns there will be widespread sharp frost with icy stretches and that low temperatures could leave to some travel disruption.

Another Yellow ice warning is also in place until 9am tomorrow for Northern Ireland.

Looking at the general forecast, scattered showers will continue over the northern half of the country and along the west coast this evening. The showers will die out early tonight, but will continue for a while near northeastern coasts.

Temperatures are forecast to drop as low as -3 degrees tonight.

Frost and ice is due to slowly clear throughout tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann says it will be a cold, dry day with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow night will become windier with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty.

Rain is expected to spread from the west overnight to all areas, briefly falling as sleet on higher grounds.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It will be another cold night with frost forming early over the eastern half of the country, in lows of -3 to 2 degrees.

It’s due to be a wet and windy start to Thursday, with widespread showers of rain, hail and sleet through the morning. Showers are to become increasingly heavy with a risk of thunderstorms.

The heavy and thundery showers will continue to feed in from the west overnight on Thursday, Met Éireann says.