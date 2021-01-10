#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about the cold?

Wrap up well.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 10:00 PM
29 minutes ago 9,253 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5317750
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

ACROSS THE COUNTRY in recent days, thermostats were turned up, AGAs burned well, and storage heating was sworn at.

The past few days were particularly chilly. Temperatures are due start creeping up again next week, and let’s hope an unwelcome weather event doesn’t cause any nasty surprises later in the month.

But for now: Turn the heating up to full blast, put all your warm clothing on at once, fill the hot water bottle, drink that hot whiskey, and let’s settle down to this quiz.

What causes cold?
Shutterstock
What?
A low level of thermal energy

A high level of kinetic energy
What is lowest recorded temperature on the island of Ireland?
NASA
-10.7°C at Dublin Airport (Storm Emma, March 2018)
-19.1°C at Markree Castle, Sligo (January 1881)

-26.9°C at Antrim Observatory (December 1769)
-61.7°C at Sticks and Stones Neolithic Observatory, Cork (Younger Dryas period, 10850 BC)
And what about the coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth? We're looking for the ground-based record, not another record that was measured by satellite.
Shutterstock
-89.2°C at Vostok Station, Antarctica (1983)
-76.4°C at Greenwich, the United Kingdom (1169)

-100.1°C at the North Pole (2006)
-19.1°C at Markree Castle, Sligo (January 1881)
What is the weather event associated with the cold snaps of 2010 and 2018 which has happened again this month?
RollingNews.ie
Sudden Atmospheric Cooling
Sudden Wind Freeze

Sudden Stratospheric Warming
Sudden Brrrrr Oh Boy It's Cold Out There Weather
Dry ice produces a ghostly white haze - what's going on there?
Shutterstock
It's becoming a ghost (RIP)
It's sublimating

It's evaporating
It's sucking in oxygen from the air around it and releasing it as carbon dioxide
Which of these cities has the lowest average temperature?
Shutterstock
Birr
Stockholm

Chicago
Vladivostok

Anchorage
Quick non-cold cold but still cold question: What type of virus is most commonly responsible for the common cold?
Shutterstock
Adenovirus
Coronavirus (not THE coronavirus, of course)

Rhinovirus
Computer virus ha ha ha hahhaha
When was the first method of artificial refrigeration demonstrated?
Shutterstock
1748
1848

1901
2010
Look at how much fun this dog is having in the snow.
Shutterstock
Yes, I see him.
Which planet is the coldest?
Shutterstock
Neptune
Pluto

Saturn
Planet Hollywood
At what core body temperature does hypothermia start to set in?
Shutterstock
37°C
0°C

35°C
69°C
Remember Ruairí McSorley? Who said you wouldn't be long getting frostbit during a 2015 cold snap? Which of these is NOT something he told UTV Ireland during that famous interview?
The mountains is brave and close now right enough.
Wile time of the snow alright.

Ye wouldn't be long gettin' the ankles frostbit off yeh.
I wouldn't just be walking to Derry.

It's not a great day though, right enough, it's sorta a day for the house right enough.
There's meant to be wile delays around Feeny and Donemana and all them surrounding areas.

Well the mother says we had to go anyway, we hadn't much a choice in the matter.
I've slipped on my bottom more this morning than I've been across there to the far side of the Lough Neagh.

I had to turn the hil' just up to me foot there.
Well sure see yis anyway.
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are the OG, the GOAT: The Showman
You scored out of !
You are a Mr Frosty (with all accessories)
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this strange but ultimately lovable snowman
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this tiny but not particularly robust snowman
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Oh no you're melting!
About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

