Quiz: How much do you know about the cold?

ACROSS THE COUNTRY in recent days, thermostats were turned up, AGAs burned well, and storage heating was sworn at.

The past few days were particularly chilly. Temperatures are due start creeping up again next week, and let’s hope an unwelcome weather event doesn’t cause any nasty surprises later in the month.

But for now: Turn the heating up to full blast, put all your warm clothing on at once, fill the hot water bottle, drink that hot whiskey, and let’s settle down to this quiz.

What causes cold? Shutterstock What? A low level of thermal energy

A high level of kinetic energy What is lowest recorded temperature on the island of Ireland? NASA -10.7°C at Dublin Airport (Storm Emma, March 2018) -19.1°C at Markree Castle, Sligo (January 1881)

-26.9°C at Antrim Observatory (December 1769) -61.7°C at Sticks and Stones Neolithic Observatory, Cork (Younger Dryas period, 10850 BC) And what about the coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth? We're looking for the ground-based record, not another record that was measured by satellite. Shutterstock -89.2°C at Vostok Station, Antarctica (1983) -76.4°C at Greenwich, the United Kingdom (1169)

-100.1°C at the North Pole (2006) -19.1°C at Markree Castle, Sligo (January 1881) What is the weather event associated with the cold snaps of 2010 and 2018 which has happened again this month? RollingNews.ie Sudden Atmospheric Cooling Sudden Wind Freeze

Sudden Stratospheric Warming Sudden Brrrrr Oh Boy It's Cold Out There Weather Dry ice produces a ghostly white haze - what's going on there? Shutterstock It's becoming a ghost (RIP) It's sublimating

It's evaporating It's sucking in oxygen from the air around it and releasing it as carbon dioxide Which of these cities has the lowest average temperature? Shutterstock Birr Stockholm

Chicago Vladivostok

Anchorage Quick non-cold cold but still cold question: What type of virus is most commonly responsible for the common cold? Shutterstock Adenovirus Coronavirus (not THE coronavirus, of course)

Rhinovirus Computer virus ha ha ha hahhaha When was the first method of artificial refrigeration demonstrated? Shutterstock 1748 1848

1901 2010 Look at how much fun this dog is having in the snow. Shutterstock Yes, I see him. Which planet is the coldest? Shutterstock Neptune Pluto

Saturn Planet Hollywood At what core body temperature does hypothermia start to set in? Shutterstock 37°C 0°C

35°C 69°C Remember Ruairí McSorley? Who said you wouldn't be long getting frostbit during a 2015 cold snap? Which of these is NOT something he told UTV Ireland during that famous interview? The mountains is brave and close now right enough. Wile time of the snow alright.

Ye wouldn't be long gettin' the ankles frostbit off yeh. I wouldn't just be walking to Derry.

It's not a great day though, right enough, it's sorta a day for the house right enough. There's meant to be wile delays around Feeny and Donemana and all them surrounding areas.

Well the mother says we had to go anyway, we hadn't much a choice in the matter. I've slipped on my bottom more this morning than I've been across there to the far side of the Lough Neagh.

You scored out of ! You are the OG, the GOAT: The Showman You scored out of ! You are a Mr Frosty (with all accessories) You scored out of ! You are this strange but ultimately lovable snowman You scored out of ! You are this tiny but not particularly robust snowman You scored out of ! Oh no you're melting!