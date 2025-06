MINISTER FOR FURTHER and Higher Education James Lawless has indicated that a universal cut to college fees for all undergraduate students in Ireland will not be replicated in this year’s budget.

This would mean that many third-level undergraduate students whose fees have been cut from €3,000 to €2,000 will see the fees revert to what they were previously.

Speaking on This Week with Justin McCarthy, Lawless said that the previous fee cuts were linked to a cost of living package that was included within the last budget. The package is no longer looking to be a feature in the upcoming budget, meaning that there is no longer the supports to facilitate such a cut. Energy credits would also be affected, Lawless said.

He outlined a number of other measures that are in place to help families and students with the cost of fees, although these measures are not universal.

“The once off supports, and they were phrased and very clearly described as once off at the time, are not being provided for as it stands, because there’s no cost of living package being made available.

“That may change coming into the budget. That’s a matter for the finance ministers more so than myself. But you know, that is what’s coming,” he said.

“Fees will reset, as with energy costs, as with the welfare system, as with every other means test,that payment across government will revert to what it was before cost of living packages.”

He added that the programme for government has committed to reducing the student contribution fee, reducing the financial burden one families and students, and to do both in a financially stable way.

“I absolutely intend to do that over the lifetime of the government,” he said.

Labour’s Further and Higher Education Spokesperson Senator Laura Harmon criticised the Minister’s plans to reverse the reduction in fees, saying that it would be a major setback for college affordability and a further burden on students and their families.

“At a time when the cost of living remains sky-high and when rents in college areas are completely unaffordable this move would hit families where it hurts,” Harmon said. “It’s completely out of touch.”

She called on Lawless to reconsider the proposal.