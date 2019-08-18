This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 18 August, 2019
Five people taken to hospital after collision between car and campervan on M1

Their injuries are believed to be minor.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 15,077 Views 11 Comments
truck Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a campervan on the M1 motorway in Dublin.

The collision happened at about 7am on the southbound section of the motorway, between junctions five and six.

car Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

Emergency services, including three fire engines, and gardaí attended the scene of the incident.

Three people were travelling in the car, two men and one woman – all aged in their 30s. A man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, were travelling in the campervan.

dfb2 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

All five people were brought to Beaumont Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Separately, Dublin Fire Brigade personnel also attended to a truck on fire on the N7 Naas Road inbound, near junction four.

There are no reported injuries and both lanes on the road are open once again.

fire1 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

fire2 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

