Five people taken to hospital after collision between car and campervan on M1

FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a campervan on the M1 motorway in Dublin.

The collision happened at about 7am on the southbound section of the motorway, between junctions five and six.

Emergency services, including three fire engines, and gardaí attended the scene of the incident.

Three people were travelling in the car, two men and one woman – all aged in their 30s. A man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, were travelling in the campervan.

All five people were brought to Beaumont Hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Separately, Dublin Fire Brigade personnel also attended to a truck on fire on the N7 Naas Road inbound, near junction four.

There are no reported injuries and both lanes on the road are open once again.

