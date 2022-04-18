Five people brought to hospital after collision between two cars

FIVE PEOPLE WERE brought to hospital yesterday after a collision between two cars in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision that occurred shortly after 4pm on the N25 near Ballyduff East in Kilmeaden.

In one car, the driver (a woman in her 40s) and a male teenager were brought to Waterford University Hospital.

The driver was in a stable but serious condition while the passenger’s injuries were believed not to be life-threatening.

In the second car, the driver (a man in his 70s) and two passengers (a man and a woman in their 50s) were taken to Cork and Waterford University Hospitals. They were all in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed and local diversions were put in place to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have camera footage to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Tramore Garda Station at 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.