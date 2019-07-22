This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Rare' common toad captured in Dublin following public appeal

The common toad is native to other parts of Europe but not Ireland and it is not yet known what the effect it could have on native species.

By Conor McCrave Monday 22 Jul 2019, 10:21 AM
33 minutes ago 3,303 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4734102
Trevor was the first Common Toad discovered in Ireland.
Image: HSI/Twitter
Trevor was the first Common Toad discovered in Ireland.
Trevor was the first Common Toad discovered in Ireland.
Image: HSI/Twitter

A RARE NON-NATIVE toad has been discovered in Stepaside following a campaign from the Herpetological Society of Ireland. 

The common toad is native to parts of Europe, Asia and Africa but not Ireland, and it is not yet known what the effect, if any, its presence in Ireland has on our own native species.  

The Herpetological Society of Ireland (HSI) launched a campaign in June appealing for the public’s help in capturing the amphibians for research. 

Rob Gandola, a senior science officer at the HSI said the toad, named Trevor, was the first one to be collected, and the society is asking the public to be vigilant and notify them immediately if they spot one in the wild. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland programme, he said: “We are asking people in local communities, generally in Stepaside because that seems to be our ground zero, to keep an eye out for common toads by providing ways to distinguish from our native common frogs. 

“Trevor was the first one that has been collected and submitted to us as part of this campaign, so Trevor is not going to the face of the Toad in the Hole campaign. 

“We definitely think there is more, the big problem is we don’t actually know how many more there is and how far they’ve actually spread out along the foothills of the Dublin mountains.”

The natterjack toad is native to Ireland, specifically found in Kerry, and is the most endangered amphibian in the country. 

“The easiest way to tell the difference between the common toad and the native natterjack toad is that natterjacks will have a very obvious yellow stripe running down the middle of their back. 

“You’ll see it immediately, it is very easy to distinguish,” Gandola said. 

“As far as we know there are no common toads anywhere in Kerry which is wonderful. In terms of trying to tell common toads from common frogs; the toads have much more warty skin and that’s the way toads always been described. 

“[They have] kind of dry, warty skin and big glands at the back of the eyes, and that’s where they make their bufotoxin, which is a chemical they make to defend themselves from attacks from other wildlife.

“We don’t know what effect, if any, they’re having on native wildlife populations. We don’t know if they are vectors for any of these amphibian diseases that are rife across Europe.

“It’s really important that we get a handle on population size, population structure, what they’re eating, and then down to whether they are disease carriers or not.”

Members of the public who discover the common toad in Ireland can contact the Herpetological society here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie