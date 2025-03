COMMUTERS OF NEWBRIDGE and Kildare will see fare reductions that were introduced last year, implemented at the end of next month.

The Dublin commuter zone and Leap Card expansion will be implemented in Kildare, Newbridge and other areas included in the expansion beginning 28 April this year, according to Social Democrats councillor Chris Prender.

Prender said despite the announcement of the extension of the commuter zone last year, the fare reduction implementation was delayed from June of 2024 until 28 April 2025.

“This is a significant step forward for fairer public transport fares in our communities,” he added.

Under the zonal pricing, A ticket from Newbridge to Heuston will drop by approximately 45%, from a ticket of €10.85 to €6.00 with a leap card. Kildare Town to Heuston will reduce by approximately 37%, from a ticket of €11.95 to €7.50.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) fares determination was published in January 2024, and included these reduced rates.

The fare plan included the Dublin city zone, which is to extend approximately 23km from the city, and broadly equates to the existing 90-minute fare zone.

The Dublin commuter zone will consist of a series of zones extending approximately 50 kilometers from Dublin city centre, including Drogheda, Navan, Trim, Enfield, Clane, Prosperous, Newbridge, Kildare, Greystones and Wicklow.

In the commuter zone, the fares are determined depending on the distance travelled.

Beginning 1 June, a new 2025 TaxSaver fares will also be implemented.