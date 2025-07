THE COMPANY THAT employs two people who were filmed at a Coldplay concert has launched a formal investigation after a kiss-cam style moment involving the pair went viral.

The video showed a man with his arms around a woman at Coldplay’s Wednesday night concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts. They realise their interaction is being projected onto the stadium’s big screens and quickly try to exit the frame, the woman covering her face and the man diving to the floor.

The band’s frontman Chris Martin can be heard saying: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The uncomfortable moment, which happened during one of Coldplay’s most romantic songs, Yellow, was filmed by a concertgoer and shared online. It has been viewed more than 69 million times.

Internet detectives found the individuals’ names, which are reportedly Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s head of human resources. Byron is married to another woman.

Astronomer, which specialises in managing data using artificial intelligence, today released a statement saying it was investigating the incident.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” it said.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

The company clarified that one of the women standing near the couple in the video was wrongly identified as another employee of the company. It said no other employees were in the video.

A fake statement from Byron had been circulating online, which Astronomer also dispelled.

The woman who recorded and posted the video on her TikTok account said she had been recording at the time in hopes that she would be one of the fans shown on the screen.

“And then it was Andy (Byron) instead.”

Speaking in a subsequent TikTok, she said the reaction to the original video, which garnered 6.8 million likes, has been “overwhelming, to say the least”.

“I’m glad you guys are entertained and that I can make your internet experience fun for the last few days.

“But at the end of the day, Andy’s wife and his family are very real people, so just keep that in mind.”

She said has not been contacted by lawyers over her part in broadcasting the moment.

She also said the concert was the best she’s ever been to in her life, and apologised to Chris Martin “for the drama”.

“If anything, I hope all this attention is bringing you (Martin) even more fans that you deserve.”