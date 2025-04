THE COMPETITION WATCHDOG has outlined concerns over an incoming deal between the US-owned fuel giant Circle K and a chain of Irish filling stations.

Circle K’s Irish entity and Pelco Ltd, a multi-retail business with service stations and convenience stores located in throughout Ireland, notified the Competitions and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) of a planned acquisition last year.

In the deal, nine out of the thirteen Pelco-owned service stations – which are primarily located in Dublin – will come under the control of Circle K Ireland Holding Ltd. The CCPC first saw the deal in July 2024.

Following initial probes into the sale, the CCPC launched an in-depth investigation over competition concerns. Its preliminary findings, announced this afternoon, the watchdog has said the proposed acquisition could reduce competition in the retail-fuel sector.

Advertisement

The CCPC stressed today that the findings are not the final determination and has invited both companies to provide written or oral submissions to justify the deal. The firms have also been given access to the watchdog’s assessments.

Under law, the competitions regulator is obliged to ensure that certain mergers and acquisitions are assessed in order to determine the impact it might have on businesses and the market nearby.

In doing so, the watchdog considers the impact these mergers may have on consumers’ choices and the any potential impacts to the quality of services provided to the general public.

A full investigation will conclude in line with review timelines – one year – and the results of the probe will be published in July 2025, the CCPC said today. The investigation remains open at this time.

Pelco is an Irish-owned business which works with Texaco, Centra, WashWorld car wash, Frank and Honest coffee company and Supermac’s. It will offer a range of products at their locations, which are mostly service stations, from each of these brands.