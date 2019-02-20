Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist

A JUDGE HAS asked a court “are there a lot of very gullible people out there?” after hearing how an Ennis man defrauded eight people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist.

At Ennis District Court, Aaron Moran (30) of Aisling Geal, Limerick Rd, Ennis, pleaded guilty to eight separate charges of defrauding eight concert goers out of €1,952 concerning 16 concert tickets over a 14 month period.

Between November 2017 and January of this year, Moran deceived concert goers to lodge money into various accounts for tickets for Fleetwood Mac, Hugh Jackman, Post Malone, Electric Picnic, Longitude and Shania Twain.

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan told Judge Durcan that Moran has previous convictions for a similar nature.

No compensation has been paid to the would be concert goers from the new charges.

As part of his bail conditions, Moran has undertaken not to engage in any online activity, including online gambling, bank transfers and posting adverts for the sale of tickets.

In his multiple deceptions, Moran used a variety of accounts at St Francis Credit Union, the Bank of Ireland, the Western Union and Paypal to deceive the eager concert goers.

Pleaded guilty

In the charges, Moran has pleaded guilty on 12 November 2018 to dishonestly by deception induce Neville Shaw to lodge €295 into Moran’s St Francis Credit Union account for two Fleetwood Mac tickets that Shaw never received.

Moran also pleaded guilty on 7 January of this year to dishonestly by deception induce Niamh Martyn to lodge €180 into the Credit Union account for two Post Malone tickets that she never received.

Moran also deceived a Colm Jones into lodging €250 into Moran’s Paypal account on 20 August 2018 for an Electric Picnic ticket that Jones never received.

The fraudster also pleaded guilty to on 1 June 2018 deceiving Ciaran Ward to lodge €190 into Moran’s Bank of Ireland bank account for a Longitude ticket that was never received.

Moran also pleaded guilty to deceiving Padraig Cronin to lodge €288 into Mr Moran’s credit union account on 9 November 2018 for two Fleetwood Mac tickets that were never received.

Moran also pleaded guilty to deceiving Brian Cully on 9 December 2018 to lodge €188 into his credit union account for two Hugh Jackman tickets that were never received.

Moran also pleaded guilty to inducing by deception Noelle McDaniel to lodge €164 into Moran’s account for two Shania Twain tickets on 8 November 2017 that were never received.

In the final charge, Moran pleaded guilty to inducing Áine Whelan to lodge €397 into his Western Union account for four Electric Picnic tickets that never existed.

Judge Patrick Durcan ordered a pre-sentence Probation Report on Moran and remanded him on bail to 5 June for sentence.

