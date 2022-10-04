Poll: Do you support the new concrete block levy?

PRESSURE IS MOUNTING on the Government over the new concrete block levy, ahead of a Sinn Féin Dáil motion to scrap it.

The new 10% levy on concrete blocks, pouring concrete and other products will be introduced next April to fund mica redress scheme, and is expected to raise €80 million annually.

However, experts have predicted that the levy will most likely be passed on to house buyers, with the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland forecasting that it could add €3,000 to €4,000 to the costs of an average three-bed semi-detached house.

Sinn Féin’s motion would see the levy axed in its current form.

