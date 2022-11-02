Poultry farmers told to keep flocks indoors as precautionary measure over bird flu cases

POULTRY FLOCK KEEPERS have been issued an order to keep all poultry and captive birds indoors from 7 November following a rise in the number of bird flu cases in wild birds.

The order was issued “as a precautionary measure” by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue this morning.

“This measure is being taken against a background of the confirmation of disease in wild birds along the coast since July, increasing risk levels due to colder temperatures and shorter daylight hours as well as recent confirmation of disease in a wild bird inland,” the order stated.

It said that outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in captive bird flocks in coastal areas of counties Dublin and Wicklow where it had been confirmed previously in wild birds.

“These findings highlight an increasing risk to all poultry flocks and captive birds and by extension the poultry industry. Outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza have also been identified in poultry flocks in Great Britain and a number of other European countries in recent weeks,” it continued.

A similar order was issued by the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer, which will come into effect from 7 November

There have been more than 200 cases bird flu confirmed in the UK since late October 2021.

“The Department previously introduced regulations on 19 September making it mandatory for all keepers of poultry and captive birds to adopt enhanced biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds,” the order continued.

It is important to note that housing is a support to biosecurity, not an alternative. Stringent biosecurity remains key to protecting poultry and captive bird flocks from disease.

Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, maintain strict biosecurity measures and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

The order said the Department continues to closely monitor and assess the disease situation and is in regular contact with industry stakeholders.

“It is important to note that there is no evidence of risk to humans associated with consumption of poultry or poultry products. Properly cooked poultry products, including meat and eggs are safe to eat.”

An uptick in cases of bird flu in wild Irish sea birds had prompted warnings from the Department of Agriculture but no flocks have yet been confirmed to have been infected with the fatal strain of bird flu this year.

With an increasing number of cases of wild bird infection seen along the coast, all keepers of poultry and captive birds in Ireland were told to implement stringent biosecurity measures.

A legal requirement to keep poultry confined or indoors was previously in place in Ireland from November 2021 to April of this year.