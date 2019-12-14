How much did the State spend on an airport in Connemara? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

3: The number of government bodies to state that they do not have the power to investigate complaints about former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy.

300: The number of suspected drink drivers that have been arrested since the launch of An Garda Síochána’s Christmas road safety campaign last month.

€2.5 million: The cost of the Connemara airport purchased by the Government in an effort to ensure the long-term future availability of flights to the Aran Islands.

21: The number of food businesses – the highest number in over 20 years – ordered to close after inspectors found them in breach of food safety legislation last month.

190: The number of extra hospital beds that are to be opened up to alleviate pressure on overcrowded emergency departments.

€2,020,143: The overall cost to the State for the controversial and costly printing press ordered by the Oireachtas, over €500,000 more than was anticipated.

€10 million: The additional funding that RTÉ is to receive every year after the Government announced the establishment of a Commission on the Future of Public Service Broadcasting this week.

1,034: The number of new homes that will be built in Clondalkin - 310 of which are designated for social housing.

2,472: The number of reported mumps cases in Ireland over the last year, four times higher now than it was at the end of 2018.

2,000: The number of people from 103 countries who became Irish citizens at ceremonies in Co Kerry this week.