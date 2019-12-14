This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How much did the State spend on an airport in Connemara? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of food businesses ordered to close last month.

By Adam Daly Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 7:04 PM
55 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

3: The number of government bodies to state that they do not have the power to investigate complaints about former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy.

300: The number of suspected drink drivers that have been arrested since the launch of An Garda Síochána’s Christmas road safety campaign last month. 

€2.5 million: The cost of the Connemara airport purchased by the Government in an effort to ensure the long-term future availability of flights to the Aran Islands.

21: The number of food businesses – the highest number in over 20 years – ordered to close after inspectors found them in breach of food safety legislation last month.

190: The number of extra hospital beds that are to be opened up to alleviate pressure on overcrowded emergency departments.

€2,020,143: The overall cost to the State for the controversial and costly printing press ordered by the Oireachtas, over €500,000 more than was anticipated.

€10 million: The additional funding that RTÉ is to receive every year after the Government announced the establishment of a Commission on the Future of Public Service Broadcasting this week. 

1,034: The number of new homes that will be built in Clondalkin - 310 of which are designated for social housing.

2,472: The number of reported mumps cases in Ireland over the last year, four times higher now than it was at the end of 2018. 

2,000: The number of people from 103 countries who became Irish citizens at ceremonies in Co Kerry this week. 

Adam Daly

Adam Daly
Adam Daly

