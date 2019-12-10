This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of mumps cases in 2019 four times higher than last year

The HSE said has said the increase in numbers is linked to the spread of misinformation about vaccines on social media.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 11:13 AM
9 minutes ago 248 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4925260
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE NUMBER OF reported mumps cases is four times higher now than it was at the end of last year, according to new figures.

Figures from the Department of Health reveal there have been 2,472 cases of mumps reported over the last year. This compares to 573 cases at the end of 2018.

The highest number of these cases (1,126) were in the HSE East area, with the lowest (84) in the south area.

Source: Click here to view larger image

 Mumps is a highly contagious viral infection that usually affects children. The most common symptom if a swelling of the salivary glands. In recent years there has been a rise in the incidents of mumps, particularly among teenagers and young adults. 

Warnings were issued to third level students in Dublin in October after an increase in mumps cases was reported as students returned to college.

In September, 69 cases were notified to HPSC compared to 56 notifications for the same time period in 2018. 

The HSE has said recent mumps epidemics mainly affected people who were never vaccinated with the MMR vaccine or may have only received one dose. 

Last month, the HSE’s assistant national director of health protection, Dr Kevin Kelleher linked increasing case numbers with the spread of misinformation about vaccines on social media. 

Kelleher said encouraging people to get vaccines is a “difficult message” to get across.

Related Read

25.11.19 Social media companies agree to liase with Department of Health on tackling anti-vaccine misinformation

The Health Minister Simon Harris also recently sat down with Facebook, Twitter and Google to discuss the measures they are taking to combat anti-vaccination misinformation on their platforms.

Vaccine hesitancy has been identified by the World Health Organisation as one of the 10 leading threats to global health this year.

- With reporting by Christina Finn. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie