Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Gardaí out in force as over 300 suspected drink drivers arrested since start of Christmas safety campaign

Almost 40 motorists were detected driving under the influence of drugs since 29 November.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago
Image: GPO/Twitter
Image: GPO/Twitter

OVER 300 MOTORISTS have been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving since the launch of An Garda Síochána’s Christmas road safety campaign last month. 

In total 264 drivers were detected driving under the influence of alcohol and 37 motorists under the influence of drugs since 29 November.

In a bid to minimise traffic disruption in Ireland’s three biggest cities in the run-up to Christmas over 150 new gardaí were assigned to an operation open city earlier this month. 

The newly graduated officers were assigned to Cork, Dublin and Limerick to help traffic flow through increased garda patrols on major routes and link roads during peak commuter hours.

A total of 89 of the graduates were assigned to the Dublin region, 32 to Cork city and 32 to Limerick city.

So far this year 136 people have lost their lives on Irish roads – an increase of 8 in comparison to the same period last year. The gardaí issued the following safety advice ahead of Christmas:

To all persons driving throughout the Christmas period, please be responsible and safe. Do not put yourselves or other road users at risk. Operate within the applicable speed limits and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
  • Be careful when withdrawing money from cash machines and financial institutions.
  • Mind your belongings when in crowded areas. Use a handbag or shoulder bag that can be held securely.
  • Don’t leave bags or valuables visible inside parked cars.
  • Park your car in a controlled car park and retain the parking ticket on your person.
  • Always lock your car securely when leaving it unattended, even for brief period.
  • Report any incident to gardaí, immediately. 

