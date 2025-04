CONOR MCGREGOR IS hosting American commentator Tucker Carlson in his Dublin pub, The Black Forge, this evening.

McGregor announced yesterday that Carlson would be attending The Black Forge, where there would be “a happy and celebratory atmosphere”.

“God bless you Ireland, I was put on this earth to serve and protect you and I will forever my days!” he wrote.

The two were spotted walking through Dublin city alongside Independent councillors on Dublin City Council Malachy Steenson and Philip Sutcliffe Snr earlier today.

Independent councillor Glen Moore, who sits on South Dublin’s County Council, posted several images of himself with both Carlson and McGregor at the pub.

Carlson is a well-known conservative commentator in the US. Previously of Fox News, his contract was terminated in 2023 following a defamation lawsuit stemming from allegations that Carlson had allowed false claims that a company’s machines were used to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump air on his show.

Fox News’ parent company settled the lawsuit for $787.5 million.

He then established his podcast The Tucker Carlson Show and Tucker, a show hosted on X.

In the aftermath of the Dublin riots in November 2023, Carlson spoke to Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House strategist, on his show Tucker about whether McGregor would become involved in politics.

In March, it was confirmed that McGregor would not face any prosecution for social media posts he posted on the day of the riots.

In November last year, McGregor was deemed liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018 after a three-week civil trial.

McGregor has announced that he plans to run for President. He faced backlash for his appearance in the White House on St Patrick’s Day this year, where he strongly criticised the Irish government.